Advertisement

Health dept. reports 98 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 98 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 2,856. We’re told the new total reflects the removal of six false-positives from the University of Kentucky.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

One new death was also reported. The city’s death toll from the virus is at 45.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 100 cases, July 23
  • 83 cases, July 9
  • 69 cases, July 15 and July 19
  • 65 cases, July 10
  • 62 cases, July 6
  • 61 cases July 21
  • 58 cases, July 13
  • 56 cases, July 11
  • 53 cases, July 23
  • 46 cases, July 1

According to the health dept., reasons for the steady increase in cases include increased physical interaction in public places, family groupings, work exposures, and clusters in long term care facilities.

They say we have been experiencing a rise in cases in Lexington since mid-May and it shows no sign of slowing.

Health officials say their case investigations are showing people who report going to public businesses while infectious. They say people are also contagious at the start of their illness, including 1-2 days before symptoms begin, meaning it can be spread without any symptoms being shown.

They say people need to stay home if you are sick to avoid spreading COVID-19 to others.

Travel to areas with higher case numbers of COVID-19 has also been identified as a likely source of infection for some Lexington cases.

The state health department has issued an advisory for travelers to Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Nevada, Puerto Rico, South Carolina and Texas, recommending that they self-quarantine for 14 days after last leaving these locations.

Health officials say unless people take action to protect themselves and their loved ones, Lexington will likely continue to have more cases, leading to potential limitations in the capacity of our healthcare delivery system to take care of our sickest patients.

The current official state totals are 27,079 cases and 700 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Gov. Beshear plans to announce more steps to address virus

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he plans to announce further action Monday aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

National

NORC poll: Anxiety props up Biden, Trump voters fervent

Updated: 3 hours ago
The poll found Biden's support is less energetic, but more motivated by anxious feelings.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 3 hours ago

State

Kentucky State Police to host ‘Cover the Cruiser’ event

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The statewide event will be held from Monday, July 27 to Friday, July 31.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms slow the sizzle

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Showers & storms are set to increase across Kentucky over the next few days.

News

Dr. Deborah Birx speaks with Gov. Beshear, local health officials in Frankfort

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Dr. Deborah Birx, with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, spoke with reporters in Frankfort after meeting with Governor Andy Beshear and other health leaders in Kentucky about COVID-19 conditions in the state.

News

WATCH | Lexington hip-hop artist using music to continue the fight for justice for Breonna Taylor

Updated: 10 hours ago
Devine Carama is using his music to make sure people don't hit pause on the fight for justice for Breonna Taylor.

News

WATCH | Dr. Deborah Birx speaks with Gov. Beshear, local health officials in Frankfort

Updated: 10 hours ago
Dr. Deborah Birx speaks with Gov. Beshear, local health officials in Frankfort

News

Lexington Church holds outdoor in-person service

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
One church in Lexington got creative to allow it's the congregation to gather while still socially distancing.

News

Lexington hip-hop artist using music to help continue the fight for justice for Breonna Taylor

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Devine Carama is trying to use music to inspire people to continue to fight for justice.