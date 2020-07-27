Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms slow the sizzle

Rounds of showers & storms will keep things cooler.
Rounds of showers & storms will keep things cooler.(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Showers & storms are set to increase across Kentucky over the next few days. 

A cold front will blast in here later tonight. Out ahead of that front, I expect wind with showers & storms to roll through the region. Some of these will produce heavy rain and even some stronger storms. Once this front moves through Kentucky, we will see humidity take a very brief break from being oppressive. 

It will not take long for the front to check up and cross the commonwealth again. Several waves of energy will keep the rain chances high. There will be so much rain in the forecast that I think we see highs get stuck in the 70s at times this week. You might encounter some high water issues as well. That is something we will have to keep a close eye on. 

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changes For The Week Ahead

Updated: 14 hours ago
Rain chances are on the increase and temps look to decrease.

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered storms hold steady

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
It looks like we will see another day of steam with scattered storms.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Of The Same

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT
Big changes are on the weather menu for the closing days of July.

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steam sizzles for the weekend

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:38 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
Temperatures will run back up to above normal. Some of you will encounter a few showers & storms.

Latest News

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Weekend Steam and A Few Storms

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT
The final weekend of July looks to feature typical summer weather.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:44 AM EDT

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms settle for some

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:41 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
Scattered showers & thunderstorms will be back for some of you later today.

Weather

WATCH | Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changes For The Week Ahead

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:10 AM EDT
It’s another steamy summer day in the bluegrass state as a few more storms fire up.

Weather

WATCH | Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Of The Same

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:05 AM EDT
It’s the final weekend of July and things are looking and feeling the part with scattered storms and seasonally steamy temps.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:01 AM EDT
FastCast saturday morning