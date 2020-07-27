Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms slow the sizzle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Showers & storms are set to increase across Kentucky over the next few days.

A cold front will blast in here later tonight. Out ahead of that front, I expect wind with showers & storms to roll through the region. Some of these will produce heavy rain and even some stronger storms. Once this front moves through Kentucky, we will see humidity take a very brief break from being oppressive.

It will not take long for the front to check up and cross the commonwealth again. Several waves of energy will keep the rain chances high. There will be so much rain in the forecast that I think we see highs get stuck in the 70s at times this week. You might encounter some high water issues as well. That is something we will have to keep a close eye on.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.