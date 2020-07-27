Advertisement

Kentucky State Fair announces new discounts

The Kentucky State Fair announced promotions along with the return of Military Sunday.
The Kentucky State Fair announced promotions along with the return of Military Sunday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky State Fair announced promotions along with the return of Military Sunday.

The fair, which runs August 20-30 is offering money-saving and time-saving discounts, promotions, and programs to ensure all Kentuckians are able to enjoy the festivities this year.

1) DISCOUNTED GATE PARKING: 555 DEAL ($5 parking, five days a week, until 5 p.m.)

New to the fair this year! Mondays through Fridays, Fairgoers pay $5 for advance parking or at the gate before 5 p.m. After 5 p.m. parking goes to the standard $10 a vehicle. Advance discount parking is available online through the 30th and at participating Kroger locations until 10 p.m. Aug. 19.

2)  MILITARY SUNDAY SALUTE: SUNDAY, AUG. 23

Active and retired military and their families receive free admission (up to four people per military ID). Active, retired military and military families will need to show their military ID at the gate. Parking is not included.

3)  DISCOUNTED THRILL VILLE UNLIMITED RIDE WRISTBANDS, ENDS WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19

Fairgoers save with $20 advance Thrill Ville wristbands at Kroger until 10 p.m. and online at Kissel's ticket page until 5 p.m. on August 19. Onsite prices are $25.

4)  DISCOUNTED ADMISSION: ENDS WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19

Fairgoers of all ages – adults, children and seniors – pay $7 for advance admission tickets instead of $10 at the gate. Children five and under are free. Advance discount tickets are available online until midnight Aug. 19, or at participating Kroger locations until 10 p.m. Aug. 19.

5)  EXPRESS LANES: AUG. 20-30

Save time with pre-paid parking and admission in-hand, Fairgoers can use the express lanes located around the property for a quick and speedy entrance.

The 2020 Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 20-30 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. For more information, visit www.kystatefair.org.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear provides update on COVID-19 in Kentucky

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is holding a briefing Monday afternoon on COVID-19 cases in the state.

News

UK professor says calls to suicide crisis numbers up since March

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Finerman
During this pandemic, many of us are focused on keeping our physical health in check. But what about our mental health?

News

The Breakdown with veteran restaurant owner Mark Fichtner: What happens now?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sam Dick
What will happen to restaurants if the governor limits their indoor dining capacity to 25%?

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Stormy pattern staying in the forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
While a cold front on Tuesday will provide some relief from the heat and humidity, daily storm chances will remain through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Latest News

State

COVID-19 making already tough job of caregivers more difficult

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Caregivers are taking extra precautions against COVID-19 to keep their loved ones healthy.

Lexington

Another mobile neighborhood COVID-19 testing site opening in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The program is focused on providing COVID-19 testing access to areas where there has been a disproportionate increase in cases.

State

Gov. Beshear orders bars to close, tighter limit on indoor restaurant capacity

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Governor Andy Beshear says he will announce new steps in the fight against COVID-19 on Monday.

News

Dr. Deborah Birx speaks with Gov. Beshear, local health officials in Frankfort

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Dr. Deborah Birx, with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, spoke with reporters in Frankfort after meeting with Governor Andy Beshear and other health leaders in Kentucky about COVID-19 conditions in the state.

Regional

Rowan County closes courthouse, animal shelter, road dept. over virus concerns

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A string of positive COVID-19 cases in Rowan County is forcing some government offices to close.

State

Ky. Ag Commissioner warns about strange seed packages being sent in mail

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Kentucky’s agriculture commissioner issued a warning Monday over seeds that could be coming in the mail from China.