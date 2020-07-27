Kentucky State Fair announces new discounts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky State Fair announced promotions along with the return of Military Sunday.

The fair, which runs August 20-30 is offering money-saving and time-saving discounts, promotions, and programs to ensure all Kentuckians are able to enjoy the festivities this year.

1) DISCOUNTED GATE PARKING: 555 DEAL ($5 parking, five days a week, until 5 p.m.)

New to the fair this year! Mondays through Fridays, Fairgoers pay $5 for advance parking or at the gate before 5 p.m. After 5 p.m. parking goes to the standard $10 a vehicle. Advance discount parking is available online through the 30th and at participating Kroger locations until 10 p.m. Aug. 19.

2) MILITARY SUNDAY SALUTE: SUNDAY, AUG. 23

Active and retired military and their families receive free admission (up to four people per military ID). Active, retired military and military families will need to show their military ID at the gate. Parking is not included.

3) DISCOUNTED THRILL VILLE UNLIMITED RIDE WRISTBANDS, ENDS WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19

Fairgoers save with $20 advance Thrill Ville wristbands at Kroger until 10 p.m. and online at Kissel's ticket page until 5 p.m. on August 19. Onsite prices are $25.

4) DISCOUNTED ADMISSION: ENDS WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19

Fairgoers of all ages – adults, children and seniors – pay $7 for advance admission tickets instead of $10 at the gate. Children five and under are free. Advance discount tickets are available online until midnight Aug. 19, or at participating Kroger locations until 10 p.m. Aug. 19.

5) EXPRESS LANES: AUG. 20-30

Save time with pre-paid parking and admission in-hand, Fairgoers can use the express lanes located around the property for a quick and speedy entrance.

The 2020 Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 20-30 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. For more information, visit www.kystatefair.org.

