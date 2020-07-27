Kentucky State Police to host ‘Cover the Cruiser’ event
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police are hosting a statewide event to benefit Special Olympics Kentucky.
The “Cover the Cruiser” event encourages the public to cover police cruisers with custom SOKY stickers.
For a minimum one dollar donation, Kentuckians can purchase a sticker to place on the cruiser. All donations go to SOKY.
KSP hopes the money will support SOKY since their Summer Olympic games were canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
The statewide event will be held from Monday, July 27 to Friday, July 31. Dates, times and locations are below:
- POST 1: July 30, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Caseys General Store 1004 Paris Rd., Mayfield, KY
- POST 2: July 28, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Casey’s, Central City, KY
- POST 3: July 29, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Casey’s General Store, 105 Sugar Maple Dr., Auburn, KY
- POST 4: July 28, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Five Star, 501 Ring Road, Elizabethtown, KY
- POST 5: July 30, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Casey’s General Store, 1102 Highland Ave, Carrollton, KY
- POST 6: July 29, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Walmart, 20 Ferguson Blvd, Dry Ridge, KY
- POST 7: July 30, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Kroger, Richmond, KY
- POST 8: July 31, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Walmart, 200 Walmart Way, Morehead, KY
- POST 9: July 27, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Walmart, 254 Cassidy Blvd, Pikeville, KY
- POST 10: July 29, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Walmart, Barbourville, KY
- POST 11: July 28, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Walmart, KY-192 W, London, KY
- POST 12: July 27, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Kroger, Brighton Park Blvd, Frankfort, KY
- POST 13: July 31, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Walmart, 120 Daniel Boone Plaza, Hazard, KY
- POST 14: July 28, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Kroger, 370 Diederich Blvd., Ashland, KY
- POST 15: July 30, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Doc’s Market, 2938 Campbellsville Rd, Columbia, KY
- POST 16: July 29, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Casey’s General Store, 1200 Southtown Blvd., Owensboro, KY
