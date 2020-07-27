Ky. Ag Commissioner warns about strange seed packages being sent in mail

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky’s agriculture commissioner issued a warning Monday over seeds that could be coming in the mail from China.

Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles says several Kentucky residents have received the packets of unknown seeds.

A Madison County woman contacted us and said she had received a package that appeared to come from China and inside were seeds she did not recognize.

She’s not alone.

Quarles says other Kentuckians have received similar packages and no one seems to know what the seeds are. In fact, the New York Times has even reported that officials in four states are urging people not to plant the seeds because they could be invasive or harmful.

Some Kentuckians are receiving strange packages possibly from China of seeds they don’t recognize. @KYAgCommish says don’t plant them. More at 12 @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/kOb9hW2cy2 — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) July 27, 2020

A county extension agent told us that if they are planted, the result could be something like the kudzu infestation that resulted in those plants all some eastern US states including Kentucky.

Quarles says at this point it remains a mystery what the seeds are all about.

“I want to reiterate: do not plant the seeds,” Commissioner Quarles said. “We don’t know what they are, and we cannot risk any harm whatsoever to agricultural production in the United States. We have the safest, most abundant food supply in the world and we need to keep it that way.”

If you receive one of the packets you’re asked to call the Department of Agriculture at 502-573-0282 or email them at Ag.web@ky.gov.

The New York Times reports other states with reports of the seeds are Washington, Kansas, and Virginia.

