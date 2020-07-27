Advertisement

Ky. Ag Commissioner warns about strange seed packages being sent in mail

Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles is sounding the alarm about reports of foreign seeds being shipped unsolicited to Kentuckians across the Commonwealth. Kentucky is the fourth state known to receive suspicious packages of seeds that appear to have originated from China.
Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles is sounding the alarm about reports of foreign seeds being shipped unsolicited to Kentuckians across the Commonwealth. Kentucky is the fourth state known to receive suspicious packages of seeds that appear to have originated from China.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:09 AM EDT
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky’s agriculture commissioner issued a warning Monday over seeds that could be coming in the mail from China.

Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles says several Kentucky residents have received the packets of unknown seeds.

A Madison County woman contacted us and said she had received a package that appeared to come from China and inside were seeds she did not recognize.

She’s not alone.

Quarles says other Kentuckians have received similar packages and no one seems to know what the seeds are. In fact, the New York Times has even reported that officials in four states are urging people not to plant the seeds because they could be invasive or harmful.

A county extension agent told us that if they are planted, the result could be something like the kudzu infestation that resulted in those plants all some eastern US states including Kentucky.

Quarles says at this point it remains a mystery what the seeds are all about.

“I want to reiterate: do not plant the seeds,” Commissioner Quarles said. “We don’t know what they are, and we cannot risk any harm whatsoever to agricultural production in the United States. We have the safest, most abundant food supply in the world and we need to keep it that way.”

If you receive one of the packets you’re asked to call the Department of Agriculture at 502-573-0282 or email them at Ag.web@ky.gov.

The New York Times reports other states with reports of the seeds are Washington, Kansas, and Virginia.

