Lexington Church holds outdoor in-person service

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear has recommended churches should hold off on in-person services. One church in Lexington got creative to allow it's the congregation to gather while still socially distancing.

David Prince, the Pastor of Ashland Avenue Baptist Church, says it’s important for his congregation to come together.

So they had church on a lawn, a congregation filled with umbrellas and towels.

"At least be 6 feet apart, but if you're more comfortable 10 feet apart of 100 feet apart, we have enough space out there," said Prince. "Weekly family reunion. That is very necessary in the life of the believer to remember who we are as people."

While Prince says the church is sticking to guidelines, he doesn’t support all of the Govorner’s decisions.

"I don't think the governor ought to focus on churches as a single group, but rather groups. If there are recommendations related to group size and group dynamic that's one thing, but to say 'I want churches to do x, y, or z' is to single them out in a very unhealthy way, and that's happened a few times," Prince says.

Prince says he gives government officials the benefit of the doubt. He shares that he thinks Governor Beshear is doing his best to keep everyone healthy.

Still -Prince says the Attorney General and courts keeping the Governor’s recommendations in check is a good thing.

As for how his church will meet he says it’s about being flexible and creative.

