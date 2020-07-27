Advertisement

NORC poll: Anxiety props up Biden, Trump voters fervent

FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. Trump has accused his Democratic rival Biden of having connections to the “radical left” and has pilloried his relationship with China, his record on criminal justice, his plans for the pandemic and even his son's business dealings. (AP Photo, File)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that Joe Biden’s supporters are less enthusiastic than President Donald Trump’s, both about the campaign itself and about their candidate.

But the poll also finds that the Democrat’s coalition may be equally motivated by anxiety.

Overall, voters give Biden higher marks on many positive traits that apply to leadership in the age of the coronavirus, including honesty, capability and caring for Americans.

Trump’s job approval in the new poll sits at 38%, within the narrow range that has endured throughout his presidency but down from relative highs earlier this year.

