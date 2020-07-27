Rowan County closes courthouse, animal shelter, road dept. over virus concerns

ROWAN CO,, Ky. (WKYT) - A string of positive COVID-19 cases in Rowan County is forcing some government offices to close.

Rowan County Judge-Executive Harry Clark said taking this extra precaution is the right thing to do.

“It’s good for the public, it’s good for the employees, and it’s good to just step back and take a fresh start at it and we’ll know where we’re at and we can move forward from there,” Clark said.

A fresh start, that’s what Clark says will come after closing the courthouse, animal shelter, and country garage due to COVID-19.

“With three positive cases in that courthouse and we’re so linked to the other two facilities we just thought it would be best to go ahead and close,” Clark said.

Clark says two courthouse employees and one animal shelter employee tested positive for the virus.

“Quickest way to get back to normal would be to shut down and take the hit for the couple days,” Clark said.

Judge Clark says he owes it to his staff, all the employees affected and all the people he serves to take this extra precaution. Adding that he wants the people to be confident in the steps they’re officials are taking.

“The same public if they go to a civilian or commercial establishment and they don’t like it because people aren’t wearing a mask or they feel uncomfortable they can go,” Clark said. “But in our building, they have to come and they need to feel comfortable and they need to feel like we’ve done everything possible we can do to make them feel safe when they come inside that building.”

Clark says he expects the tests to be back in the next 2-3 days, that’s when he’ll reevaluate what can reopen.

