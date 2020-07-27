Advertisement

Rowan County closes courthouse, animal shelter, road dept. over virus concerns

A string of positive COVID-19 cases in Rowan County is forcing some government offices to close.
A string of positive COVID-19 cases in Rowan County is forcing some government offices to close.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN CO,, Ky. (WKYT) - A string of positive COVID-19 cases in Rowan County is forcing some government offices to close.

Rowan County Judge-Executive Harry Clark said taking this extra precaution is the right thing to do.

“It’s good for the public, it’s good for the employees, and it’s good to just step back and take a fresh start at it and we’ll know where we’re at and we can move forward from there,” Clark said.

A fresh start, that’s what Clark says will come after closing the courthouse, animal shelter, and country garage due to COVID-19.

“With three positive cases in that courthouse and we’re so linked to the other two facilities we just thought it would be best to go ahead and close,” Clark said.

Clark says two courthouse employees and one animal shelter employee tested positive for the virus.

“Quickest way to get back to normal would be to shut down and take the hit for the couple days,” Clark said.

Judge Clark says he owes it to his staff, all the employees affected and all the people he serves to take this extra precaution. Adding that he wants the people to be confident in the steps they’re officials are taking.

“The same public if they go to a civilian or commercial establishment and they don’t like it because people aren’t wearing a mask or they feel uncomfortable they can go,” Clark said. “But in our building, they have to come and they need to feel comfortable and they need to feel like we’ve done everything possible we can do to make them feel safe when they come inside that building.”

Clark says he expects the tests to be back in the next 2-3 days, that’s when he’ll reevaluate what can reopen.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Gov. Beshear expected to announce new COVID-19 restrictions that could impact bars, restaurants

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Governor Andy Beshear says he will announce new steps in the fight against COVID-19 on Monday.

News

Dr. Deborah Birx speaks with Gov. Beshear, local health officials in Frankfort

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Dr. Deborah Birx, with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, spoke with reporters in Frankfort after meeting with Governor Andy Beshear and other health leaders in Kentucky about COVID-19 conditions in the state.

State

Ky. Ag Commissioner warns about strange seed packages being sent in mail

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Kentucky’s agriculture commissioner issued a warning Monday over seeds that could be coming in the mail from China.

State

Gov. Beshear plans to announce more steps to address virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he plans to announce further action Monday aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Latest News

News

Health dept. reports 98 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Garrett Wymer
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 98 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.

National

NORC poll: Anxiety props up Biden, Trump voters fervent

Updated: 5 hours ago
The poll found Biden's support is less energetic, but more motivated by anxious feelings.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago

State

Kentucky State Police to host ‘Cover the Cruiser’ event

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The statewide event will be held from Monday, July 27 to Friday, July 31.

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms slow the sizzle

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Showers & storms are set to increase across Kentucky over the next few days.

News

WATCH | Lexington hip-hop artist using music to continue the fight for justice for Breonna Taylor

Updated: 11 hours ago
Devine Carama is using his music to make sure people don't hit pause on the fight for justice for Breonna Taylor.