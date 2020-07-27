Advertisement

Target to close on Thanksgiving, ending Black Friday kickoff

Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Target is joining Walmart in closing its stores on Thanksgiving Day, ending a decade-long tradition of jump starting Black Friday sales.

The move, announced Monday, comes as stores are rethinking the Black Friday in-store door busters as they try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has seen a resurgence in a slew of states.

Target opened for the first time on Thanksgiving in 2011, joining other stores in jump-starting Black Friday sales and creating a new tradition of shoppers heading out to the stores after their turkey feast.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Gov. Beshear expected to announce new COVID-19 restrictions that could impact bars, restaurants

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Governor Andy Beshear says he will announce new steps in the fight against COVID-19 on Monday.

News

Dr. Deborah Birx speaks with Gov. Beshear, local health officials in Frankfort

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Dr. Deborah Birx, with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, spoke with reporters in Frankfort after meeting with Governor Andy Beshear and other health leaders in Kentucky about COVID-19 conditions in the state.

Regional

Rowan County closes courthouse, animal shelter, road dept. over virus concerns

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A string of positive COVID-19 cases in Rowan County is forcing some government offices to close.

Coronavirus

2 MLB games postponed as Marlins deal with virus outbreak

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
Two major league games scheduled for Monday night were postponed as the Miami Marlins deal with a coronavirus outbreak that stranded them in Philadelphia.

National

Target to close on Thanksgiving

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
Target is the latest retailer to announce it will close on Thanksgiving.

Latest News

National Politics

LIVE: John Lewis motorcade travels to US Capitol

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Lawmakers and the public will be able to honor Rep. John Lewis as his body lies in state at the U.S. Capitol starting Monday.

State

Ky. Ag Commissioner warns about strange seed packages being sent in mail

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Kentucky’s agriculture commissioner issued a warning Monday over seeds that could be coming in the mail from China.

National

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson get Greek citizenship for wildfire aid

Updated: 56 minutes ago
A point of pride for Greece was touched by controversy Monday, as the country’s prime minister was criticized by an opposition party for using a military helicopter during a trip to celebrate with Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, on being granted Greek citizenship.

National

US agents use gas, flash bangs to clear Portland protesters

Updated: 1 hour ago
A night that started with a reported shooting and a bag containing loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails amid a peaceful protest morphed into an intense early morning confrontation between demonstrators and law enforcement in Oregon’s largest city.

National Politics

AP-NORC poll: Anxiety props up Biden support, Trump voters fervent

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES and HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press
The poll finds that Biden's supporters are less enthusiastic than Trump's, although the Democrat's coalition may be equally motivated by anxiety.