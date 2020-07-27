The Breakdown with veteran restaurant owner Mark Fichtner: What happens now?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Restaurant owners and employees must feel like whiplash. They closed with the governor’s order in the Spring, and then in late May opened back up to 50% capacity. Many have relied on curbside pickup and delivery. But now Governor Beshear has strongly hinted that rising coronavirus numbers in Kentucky could lead to closing bars and limiting restaurants to 25%, inside dining. At 4 today we should learn if that will happen. Later at 6:30 tonight, on The CW Lexington, I am talking live with veteran restaurant owner, Mark Fichtner on where the restaurant business stands right now.

