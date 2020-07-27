Advertisement

The Breakdown with veteran restaurant owner Mark Fichtner: What happens now?

Owner of Carson's
Owner of Carson's(Mark Fichtner)
By Sam Dick
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Restaurant owners and employees must feel like whiplash. They closed with the governor’s order in the Spring, and then in late May opened back up to 50% capacity. Many have relied on curbside pickup and delivery. But now Governor Beshear has strongly hinted that rising coronavirus numbers in Kentucky could lead to closing bars and limiting restaurants to 25%, inside dining. At 4 today we should learn if that will happen. Later at 6:30 tonight, on The CW Lexington, I am talking live with veteran restaurant owner, Mark Fichtner on where the restaurant business stands right now.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear provides update on COVID-19 in Kentucky

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is holding a briefing Monday afternoon on COVID-19 cases in the state.

News

UK professor says calls to suicide crisis numbers up since March

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Finerman
During this pandemic, many of us are focused on keeping our physical health in check. But what about our mental health?

State

Kentucky State Fair announces new discounts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The fair, which runs August 20-30 is offering money-saving and time-saving discounts, promotions, and programs to ensure all Kentuckians are able to enjoy the festivities this year.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Stormy pattern staying in the forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
While a cold front on Tuesday will provide some relief from the heat and humidity, daily storm chances will remain through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Latest News

State

COVID-19 making already tough job of caregivers more difficult

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Caregivers are taking extra precautions against COVID-19 to keep their loved ones healthy.

Lexington

Another mobile neighborhood COVID-19 testing site opening in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The program is focused on providing COVID-19 testing access to areas where there has been a disproportionate increase in cases.

State

Gov. Beshear orders bars to close, tighter limit on indoor restaurant capacity

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Governor Andy Beshear says he will announce new steps in the fight against COVID-19 on Monday.

News

Dr. Deborah Birx speaks with Gov. Beshear, local health officials in Frankfort

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Dr. Deborah Birx, with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, spoke with reporters in Frankfort after meeting with Governor Andy Beshear and other health leaders in Kentucky about COVID-19 conditions in the state.

Regional

Rowan County closes courthouse, animal shelter, road dept. over virus concerns

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A string of positive COVID-19 cases in Rowan County is forcing some government offices to close.

State

Ky. Ag Commissioner warns about strange seed packages being sent in mail

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Kentucky’s agriculture commissioner issued a warning Monday over seeds that could be coming in the mail from China.