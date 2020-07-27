Advertisement

Transylvania University moving some fall sports to spring due to COVID-19

Transylvania University is moving some of its fall sports to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Transylvania University is moving some of its fall sports to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference announced the move Monday morning.

The decision covers all sports classified by the NCAA as “high contact risk.”

That includes football, men and women’s soccer and volleyball.

Golf, tennis, and cross country will continue this fall as scheduled.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

