Transylvania University moving some fall sports to spring due to COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Transylvania University is moving some of its fall sports to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference announced the move Monday morning.

The decision covers all sports classified by the NCAA as “high contact risk.”

That includes football, men and women’s soccer and volleyball.

Golf, tennis, and cross country will continue this fall as scheduled.

