WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 522 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is holding a briefing Monday afternoon on COVID-19 cases in the state.

Gov. Beshear announced 522 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 27,601 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 5.58 percent positivity rate.

Among the new cases reported Monday were 21 children under the age of five.

The governor also announced nine new deaths in the state, bringing the total to 709.

There have been at least 588,926 COVID-19 tests performed in Kentucky and at least 7,466 people have recovered from the virus. The governor says there are 609 people currently hospitalized and 131 people in the ICU.

In addition to the mask mandate and social gathering order that was put in place last week, the governor officially announced Monday the closing of bars for two weeks and a 25 percent capacity limit for restaurants. Outdoor capacity can remain the same with social distancing.

The governor also recommended that schools postpone in-person instruction until the third week in August.

