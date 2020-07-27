Advertisement

Wisconsin friends split $22 million Powerball jackpot after 1992 promise

Two friends in Menomonie were finally able to make good on a promise that if either of them ever won the Powerball jackpot, they would split the winnings.
The winners
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two friends in Menomonie were finally able to make good on a promise that if either of them ever won the Powerball jackpot, they would split the winnings.

Thomas Cook was able to call Joseph Feeney, an avid fisherman, and announce that the ticket he bought at Synergy Coop in Menomonie for the June 10 drawing was the $22 million jackpot winner.

“He called me and I said, ‘are you jerking my bobber?’” said Feeney, according to Powerball. In 1992, the two shook hands and made the now life-changing promise.

Cook gave his two weeks notice and retired upon learning of his win, while Feeney previously retired from an area fire department.

“Congratulations to Tom, Joe, and their families,” said Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin in a release. “The power of friendship and a handshake has paid off. I’m thrilled for them—their lucky day has arrived!”

Choosing the cash option of approximately $16.7 million, Cook and Feeney each took home about $5.7 million after federal and state taxes.

The men say they hope to take their wives on a road trip, like one they previously took - though perhaps in an upgraded vehicle this time.

