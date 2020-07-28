‘Absentee voting worked’: Sec. Adams looks ahead to general election

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - We are three months are from the general election and state leaders are discussing possible plans.

Secretary of State Michael Adams met with lawmakers Tuesday to share his thoughts about last months primary and what he thinks should happen in November.

State lawmakers are praising Adams for his collaboration with Governor Andy Beshear.

Those who were present for the Interim Joint Committee on State Government called the primary a success and praised Adams for his collaboration with Governor Andy Beshear.

Interim Joint Committee on State Government meeting in Frankfort. Sec. of State Michael Adams will talk about the primary election and the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance will give an update on the electronic reporting system. pic.twitter.com/91LcRyqqSm — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) July 28, 2020

Adams sat before the committee Tuesday and shared his thoughts.

“Absentee voting worked. Not only did we make it convenient, but we made it virtually fraud-proof,” Sec. Adams said. “Although we are still planning for the November election, I can tell your right now absentee voting will be a big component of that.”

Adams says he’s not sure how absentee voting will work, but he’s considering among three options.

That’s whether to follow absentee voting guidelines by law, allow for no-excuse absentee voting, or expand absentee voting to certain groups of people.

But Adams says too many absentee ballots could overwhelm post offices and county clerks. That’s why he’s pushing for early voting and multiple polling locations in addition to absentee voting. He says the challenge will be to find enough poll workers and locations for the general election.

Adams is concerned that some polling places, like churches and schools, will be closed due to the virus.

Secretary Adams says he has been communicating with the governor about what November will look like. Adams plans to submit his election plans to the governor next month.

