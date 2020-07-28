Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Active pattern continues this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While we will feature some dry times over the next few days, an active pattern remains in the forecast bringing heavy showers and thunderstorms through the end of the week and into next weekend.

For your evening and night ahead, a cold front will continue to move to the southeast. This front will keep some scattered storm chances around for some, but better chances will remain across eastern and southern Kentucky where the front is moving to. So, parts of central and northern Kentucky will be seeing mostly dry conditions continuing. Temperatures will remain on the mild side for tonight as we slowly cool down through the 70s and into the 60s overnight.

By Wednesday, morning temperatures will start in the mid-60s for a nice feel. A mix of sun and clouds will be with us throughout the day, but for those that see more sunshine, this could help warm you up more by the afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the mid-80s for most across our region with some upper 80s possible across northern Kentucky. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will return in the afternoon and evening hours, but these rain chances will remain lower, and most may even stay dry throughout the day.

Our pattern ramps up and stays active throughout the latter half of the week as multiple systems line up to move into or region. With multiple rounds of heavy rain coming through the end of the week and into the weekend, this could lead to some localized flooding in areas. We’ll keep watch of that threat and bring you the latest updates. Otherwise, temperatures will stay below average in the lower 80s most days, and some areas may struggle to get out of the upper 70s on days that feature more widespread showers and thunderstorms.

