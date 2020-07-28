Advertisement

Districts react to Beshear’s recommendation to wait until third week of August for in-person learning

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Some Kentucky school districts are amending their start dates following recommendations from education leaders and the governor.

Monday, Governor Beshear asked school districts to hold off opening schools until the third week of August.

Interactive | School start dates around Kentucky

In Pulaski County, the first day of school was to be next week, but after the superintendent talked with the state’s education commissioner, the school board voted Tuesday to move the start date back to August 24.

Superintendent Patrick Richardson recommended to the board that when the district starts back, it will be for in-person learning.

Richardson says a recent survey showed that 80 percent of parents want kids back in school. However, there will be a virtual option for parents who don’t want to send their kids back into a traditional classroom.

“Any student that does not feel comfortable coming back in person will have the option of being virtual,” Richardson said. “That’s across our district.”

We’re also told that Somerset and Rockcastle County schools have special board meetings planned for Tuesday, and Laurel County schools sent out a Facebook message stating that their opening date has been moved from August 6th to 17th.

Pulaski County Schools also invested in more chrome books for students to take part in virtual learning.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH Lexington Church holds outdoor in-person service

Updated: 21 minutes ago
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear has recommended churches should hold off on in-person services. One church in Lexington got creative to allow it's the congregation to gather while still socially distancing.

State

Ky. restaurant owners face uncertain future after latest Beshear order

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Fewer patrons means less business for most.

State

Months of delayed Ky. court cases will soon be able to go to trial

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky Supreme Court announced new guidelines for reopening courtrooms and what kind of trials could be held.

News

KHSAA pushes back start date for fall sports

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente and WKYT News Staff
Commissioner Julian Tackett said a couple of weeks ago they were still planning for fall sports. That was before the alarming rise of COVID-19 cases here in Kentucky.

Latest News

State

Kentucky father charged with reckless homicide in toddler’s death

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Kentucky father has been indicted on a reckless homicide charge in the fatal shooting of his 2-year-old son.

News

Lexington hits another one-day high in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Garrett Wymer
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 116 new COVID-19 cases from Monday.

State

Kentucky teachers start online tutoring institute

Updated: 6 hours ago
The organization offers several different services for K-12 and pre-school students, including monthly and weekly plans.

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Front brings more storms

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
After waiting and watching for several days, we are now about to finally get a cold front through Kentucky.

State

Sen. Rand Paul’s attacker receives longer prison sentence

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Rene Boucher originally was given a 30-day sentence after pleading guilty to assaulting a member of Congress.

News

WATCH | Police: Man in hospital after Lexington shooting

Updated: 12 hours ago
Lexington Police say one person is in the hospital tonight after a shooting.