FCPS discusses two options for online learning when school starts Aug. 26

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - How and when Fayette County Public Schools will begin the 2020-2021 school year is set, virtually on August 26.

But, what that online learning looks like is still being discussed.

“It’s not a one size fits all,” Superintendent Manny Caulk said. “This may not work for all students, so you have to really know your child and how your child learns best, whether or not they can work independently, whether or not they’ve got time management.”

The board talked about two different online options.

The first they’re calling Non-Traditional Instruction. That’s school-specific and allows kids to return to in-person learning when that becomes available.

The second is the Virtual Learning Academy. That option is a semester-long commitment to learning online.

Based on discussions during the meeting, this option seems to mean students wouldn’t have a specific teacher but would have access to teachers district-wide for help.

“Both programs should be rigorous, both should require whatever amount of time to do homework, independent work, etc that students should be able to complete on their own,” Caulk said.

Throughout the year, the board has set regularly scheduled intervals to reconsider getting kids back in the classroom based on the condition of COVID-19 in the community.

Those dates are as follows:

· the week of Sept. 28

· the week of Nov. 2

· Winter Break

· the week of Feb. 8

· Spring Break

FCPS is creating a document outlining the two online options and other requirements for Healthy at School. When that is completed, it will be posted on the district’s website.

