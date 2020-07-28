Advertisement

Some parents concerned about FCPS virtual learning plan

By Grace Finerman
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Monday the Fayette County Board of Education decided to start the school year August 26.

In an email sent to parents Fayette County Board of Education listed out a plan showing what the upcoming year might look like, but parents still have questions.

Single mom Sydnee Burrus knows education is important for her daughter. Burrus’s daughter Sienna is starting a transition year, moving from elementary school to middle school at Edythe Jay Hayes.

Superintendent Manny Caulk says Fayette County schools have had the summer to plan.

“Nothing replaces being in the classroom, but this is the best substitute that will keep our students, our teachers, our school leaders, and our staff safe,” said Caulk.

Still, Burrus is concerned.

“I think that it will not only hold her back, but it will hold back a lot of other kids as well. I think it’s just we are going through an educational crisis right now,” said Burrus.

Sienna says her mother tries to help answer school-related questions, but it can lead to frustration and arguments.

Burrus also has a job requiring her to be in the office half of the time.

“Teach, work, you know doing household chores it gets hard, I feel like we definitely have two to three jobs right now,” said Burrus.

With the school year about a month away Burrus has more questions than answers.

“I’m very confused, I just don’t know what to expect for the beginning of the year, you know how to plan accordingly, what supplies I need to get, do I need to outsource other educational options just to make sure my child is learning? I just don’t know,” said Burrus.

If you have any thoughts or questions you would like to share with the Fayette County Board of Education email feedback@fayette.kyschools.us

