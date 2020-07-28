Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Front brings more storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After waiting and watching for several days, we are now about to finally get a cold front through Kentucky.

A front will slice through the region on Tuesday. It will enhance our chances of showers & thunderstorms. The best chances look to be around southern & eastern Kentucky, again. I think that this cold front will stall out there and keep storm chances coming.

Over the next several days, rounds of showers & storms will be on the move across Kentucky. I think we see some big rounds that will bring some real issues our way. The biggest issue will be heavy rain. Flooding or flash flooding risks remain elevated and on our radar here at WKYT.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

