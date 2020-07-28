Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Front brings more storms

Thunderstorms will sweep across Kentucky
Thunderstorms will sweep across Kentucky(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After waiting and watching for several days, we are now about to finally get a cold front through Kentucky. 

A front will slice through the region on Tuesday. It will enhance our chances of showers & thunderstorms. The best chances look to be around southern & eastern Kentucky, again. I think that this cold front will stall out there and keep storm chances coming.

Over the next several days, rounds of showers & storms will be on the move across Kentucky. I think we see some big rounds that will bring some real issues our way. The biggest issue will be heavy rain. Flooding or flash flooding risks remain elevated and on our radar here at WKYT. 

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Stormy pattern staying in the forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
While a cold front on Tuesday will provide some relief from the heat and humidity, daily storm chances will remain through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 23 hours ago

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms slow the sizzle

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:14 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
Showers & storms are set to increase across Kentucky over the next few days.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changes For The Week Ahead

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT
Rain chances are on the increase and temps look to decrease.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered storms hold steady

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 8:17 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
It looks like we will see another day of steam with scattered storms.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Of The Same

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT
Big changes are on the weather menu for the closing days of July.

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steam sizzles for the weekend

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:38 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
Temperatures will run back up to above normal. Some of you will encounter a few showers & storms.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Weekend Steam and A Few Storms

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT
The final weekend of July looks to feature typical summer weather.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:44 AM EDT

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms settle for some

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:41 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
Scattered showers & thunderstorms will be back for some of you later today.