Kentucky father charged with reckless homicide in toddler’s death

A Kentucky father has been indicted on a reckless homicide charge in the fatal shooting of his 2-year-old son.
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky father has been indicted on a reckless homicide charge in the fatal shooting of his 2-year-old son.

The News Enterprise reports prosecutor Shane Young presented the case to grand jurors last week and they handed down the charge against 33-year-old Mark Carroll of Elizabethtown.

Carroll’s 2-year-old son died May 3 from a single gunshot wound.

Police spokesman Chris Denham said the child “was shot as a result of an accidental discharge from a firearm.” He declined to release more details.

Carroll was summoned to appear on Aug. 18 in Hardin Circuit Court. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

