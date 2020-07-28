Kentucky School for Blind and Kentucky School for the Deaf will start year online

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) approved the plan to move the start date for the Kentucky School for Blind (KSB) in Louisville and the Kentucky School for the Deaf (KSD) in Danville to August 24th.

The first six weeks of classes will be held online.

In October, KDE officials will reevaluate and decide when to resume in-person classes.

KSD Principal, Toyah Robey, said in a letter to families, “When we are permitted to return to campus, KSD will provide details in advance of our Healthy at School procedures to ensure the safety of our students and staff when on campus. It is critical that all comply with these guidelines to safeguard the health and welfare of everyone.”

