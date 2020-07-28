Kentucky teachers start online tutoring institute

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Two Kentucky teachers hope to help families through NTI days as tutors.

Kayla Price and Whitney Lawrence started the Virtual Teaching Institute to try to help out.

They offer several different services for K-12 and pre-school students, including monthly and weekly plans.

Some of the services offered are virtual and in-person tutoring, help with scheduling and meetings with parents.

More information can be found on the organization’s Facebook page.

