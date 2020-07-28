KHSAA pushes back start date for fall sports

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Fall sports in Kentucky will happen this year, but they’re going to look a little different.

Tuesday morning, the KHSAA Board of Control set the tentative dates for the upcoming school year:

Commissioner Julian Tackett said this has been talked about since March when they ended the girl’s basketball tournament early.

The board was presented with a few different options, including moving fall sports to the spring or sandwiching call sports in between the winter and spring.

But the option they ended up choosing was delaying the start of fall sports, which will mean a shorter football season.

Football practice will begin August 24, the regular season will start September 11 with a nine-week season, and the state finals will be December 11, 12. That will mean some scheduled games will be canceled, but there will be an opportunity to reschedule some of them at the back end of the season.

[2/2] set the 1st round of the Football playoffs for Nov. 13 and 14 (instead of Nov. 6 and 7); and set the FB finals for Dec. 11 and 12; with staff producing a specific calendar for acclimation to ensure three weeks of practice followed by the first competition week. — KHSAA Main (@KHSAA) July 28, 2020

Other fall sports such as soccer, field hockey, volleyball, and cross country can begin practicing Aug. 24 with competition starting Sept. 7.

Commissioner Tacket said the overwhelming opinion from the coaches and players they had talked to was moving forward with the season, even if it was shorter.

“Opportunity to participate, even if that opportunity is reduced,” Tackett said.

The board also passed some measures aimed at reducing the bubble those teams will play in. They would make it so they could only play teams in Kentucky or in neighboring out-of-state counties.

Item 2.5.3. Bylaw 22 scheduling restrictions for 2020-21 (until further notice)



Board approves the recommended motion that until further notice, KHSAA member schools may only play schools located in Kentucky or located in a county that directly borders Kentucky. — KHSAA Main (@KHSAA) July 28, 2020

Commissioner Tackett said a couple of weeks ago they were still planning for fall sports. That was before the alarming rise of COVID-19 cases here in Kentucky.

