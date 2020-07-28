Lexington hits another one-day high in COVID-19 cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 116 new COVID-19 cases from Monday.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 2,972.

The health dept. says there have been 793 cases reported in the last two weeks. There were 793 total cases for the whole month of June.

No new deaths were reported from Monday. The city’s death toll from the virus is at 45.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

116 cases, July 27

100 cases, July 23

83 cases, July 9

69 cases, July 15 and July 19

65 cases, July 10

62 cases, July 6

61 cases July 21

58 cases, July 13

56 cases, July 11

53 cases, July 23

According to the health dept., reasons for the steady increase in cases include increased physical interaction in public places, family groupings, work exposures, and clusters in long term care facilities.

They say we have been experiencing a rise in cases in Lexington since mid-May and it shows no sign of slowing.

“As this spreads and as we go further into the year, with more places opening, schools returning, college campuses resuming classes - the outlook is unknown,” said LCFHD spokesperson Kevin Hall. “We need people to be aware of it. The more we can do right now, the better off we’re going to be a month, two months, four months, a year down the road.”

Health officials say their case investigations are showing people who report going to public businesses while infectious. They say people are also contagious at the start of their illness, including 1-2 days before symptoms begin, meaning it can be spread without any symptoms being shown.

They say people need to stay home if you are sick to avoid spreading COVID-19 to others.

Travel to areas with higher case numbers of COVID-19 has also been identified as a likely source of infection for some Lexington cases.

The state health department has issued an advisory for travelers to Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Nevada, Puerto Rico, South Carolina and Texas, recommending that they self-quarantine for 14 days after last leaving these locations.

Health officials say unless people take action to protect themselves and their loved ones, Lexington will likely continue to have more cases, leading to potential limitations in the capacity of our healthcare delivery system to take care of our sickest patients.

The current official state totals are 27,601 cases and 709 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.