Advertisement

Lexington hits another one-day high in COVID-19 cases

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 116 new COVID-19 cases from Monday.
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 116 new COVID-19 cases from Monday.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff and Garrett Wymer
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 116 new COVID-19 cases from Monday.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 2,972.

The health dept. says there have been 793 cases reported in the last two weeks. There were 793 total cases for the whole month of June.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

No new deaths were reported from Monday. The city’s death toll from the virus is at 45.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 100 cases, July 23
  • 83 cases, July 9
  • 69 cases, July 15 and July 19
  • 65 cases, July 10
  • 62 cases, July 6
  • 61 cases July 21
  • 58 cases, July 13
  • 56 cases, July 11
  • 53 cases, July 23

According to the health dept., reasons for the steady increase in cases include increased physical interaction in public places, family groupings, work exposures, and clusters in long term care facilities.

They say we have been experiencing a rise in cases in Lexington since mid-May and it shows no sign of slowing.

“As this spreads and as we go further into the year, with more places opening, schools returning, college campuses resuming classes - the outlook is unknown,” said LCFHD spokesperson Kevin Hall. “We need people to be aware of it. The more we can do right now, the better off we’re going to be a month, two months, four months, a year down the road.”

Health officials say their case investigations are showing people who report going to public businesses while infectious. They say people are also contagious at the start of their illness, including 1-2 days before symptoms begin, meaning it can be spread without any symptoms being shown.

They say people need to stay home if you are sick to avoid spreading COVID-19 to others.

Travel to areas with higher case numbers of COVID-19 has also been identified as a likely source of infection for some Lexington cases.

The state health department has issued an advisory for travelers to Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Nevada, Puerto Rico, South Carolina and Texas, recommending that they self-quarantine for 14 days after last leaving these locations.

Health officials say unless people take action to protect themselves and their loved ones, Lexington will likely continue to have more cases, leading to potential limitations in the capacity of our healthcare delivery system to take care of our sickest patients.

The current official state totals are 27,601 cases and 709 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Kentucky teachers start online tutoring institute

Updated: 3 hours ago
The organization offers several different services for K-12 and pre-school students, including monthly and weekly plans.

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Front brings more storms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
After waiting and watching for several days, we are now about to finally get a cold front through Kentucky.

State

Sen. Rand Paul’s attacker receives longer prison sentence

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Rene Boucher originally was given a 30-day sentence after pleading guilty to assaulting a member of Congress.

News

WATCH | Police: Man in hospital after Lexington shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago
Lexington Police say one person is in the hospital tonight after a shooting.

Latest News

News

WATCH | FCPS discusses two options for online learning when school starts Aug. 26

Updated: 9 hours ago
How and when Fayette County Public Schools will begin the 2020-2021 school year is set, virtually on August 26.

News

WATCH | Gov. Beshear orders bars to close, tighter limit on indoor restaurant capacity

Updated: 9 hours ago
Governor Andy Beshear announced new steps in the fight against COVID-19 on Monday.

News

FCPS discusses two options for online learning when school starts Aug. 26

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
FCPS will start the 2020-2021 school year virtually on Aug. 26.

News

Police: Man in hospital after Lexington shooting

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington Police say one person is in the hospital tonight after a shooting.

Lexington

Lexington doctor lucky to be alive reflects on hard fought battle with COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Amber Philpott
Governor Andy Beshear has said we are in a battle with coronavirus as more cases surge across the state. Winning against this enemy has been costly for a lot of people. Sadly, some have lost their fight while others have survived, but it wasn't easy. For the first time we are hearing from a longtime Lexington doctor who spent a month in the hospital and nearly lost his own battle to COVID-19. Dr. Jeff Foxx sits down with WKYT to talk about what he credits with saving his life.

Miren el resumen de las noticias de hoy en español

Updated: 15 hours ago