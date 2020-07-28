Lexington teacher offering webinar to help reduce stress before school year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ten years ago, Marykay Howard developed a class to help students deal with stress related to the economic downturn.

Fast forward to today.

“This is probably the most tension and stress that I’ve ever felt from my fellow teachers, and this is my 19th year teaching,” Howard said.

With all the unknowns of the coming school year and the stress that comes with it, Marykay wants to equip her fellow educators with some social and emotional tools to make the transition a little easier through a free one-hour virtual workshop.

The class is for anybody and you don’t need any experience with meditation or yoga.

“I’m going to be breaking it down,” Howard said. “Because I teach this to high schoolers, I’ve really worked on making accessible to them and really to anybody. These practices can be implemented in five minutes or less either at home or in the classroom.”

The workshop is being offered next Thursday, August 6 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to wear loose-fitting clothes for the class. Other than that, all you’ll need is a journal and a towel.

“I just want them to know that these resources are out there because there’s been a lot that’s happened over the last few months and who knows what will happen next,” Howard said. “My goal is just to give them the tools they need to be successful.”

Pre-registration is required for the workshop. Click here to sign up.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.