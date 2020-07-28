Advertisement

Lexington teacher offering webinar to help reduce stress before school year

With all the unknowns of the coming school year and the stress that comes with it, Marykay wants to equip her fellow educators with some social and emotional tools to make the transition a little easier through a free one-hour virtual workshop.
With all the unknowns of the coming school year and the stress that comes with it, Marykay wants to equip her fellow educators with some social and emotional tools to make the transition a little easier through a free one-hour virtual workshop.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ten years ago, Marykay Howard developed a class to help students deal with stress related to the economic downturn.

Fast forward to today.

“This is probably the most tension and stress that I’ve ever felt from my fellow teachers, and this is my 19th year teaching,” Howard said.

With all the unknowns of the coming school year and the stress that comes with it, Marykay wants to equip her fellow educators with some social and emotional tools to make the transition a little easier through a free one-hour virtual workshop.

The class is for anybody and you don’t need any experience with meditation or yoga.

“I’m going to be breaking it down,” Howard said. “Because I teach this to high schoolers, I’ve really worked on making accessible to them and really to anybody. These practices can be implemented in five minutes or less either at home or in the classroom.”

The workshop is being offered next Thursday, August 6 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to wear loose-fitting clothes for the class. Other than that, all you’ll need is a journal and a towel.

“I just want them to know that these resources are out there because there’s been a lot that’s happened over the last few months and who knows what will happen next,” Howard said. “My goal is just to give them the tools they need to be successful.”

Pre-registration is required for the workshop. Click here to sign up.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

Police investigating deadly shooting in Lexington

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
According to the Lexington Police Department, shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the 400-block of Speigle Street for a shooting.

News

WATCH Lexington Church holds outdoor in-person service

Updated: 1 hours ago
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear has recommended churches should hold off on in-person services. One church in Lexington got creative to allow it's the congregation to gather while still socially distancing.

State

Ky. restaurant owners face uncertain future after latest Beshear order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Fewer patrons means less business for most.

Regional

Districts react to Beshear’s recommendation to wait until third week of August for in-person learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Some Kentucky school districts are amending their start dates following recommendations from education leaders and the governor.

Latest News

State

Months of delayed Ky. court cases will soon be able to go to trial

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky Supreme Court announced new guidelines for reopening courtrooms and what kind of trials could be held.

News

KHSAA pushes back start date for fall sports

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente and WKYT News Staff
Commissioner Julian Tackett said a couple of weeks ago they were still planning for fall sports. That was before the alarming rise of COVID-19 cases here in Kentucky.

State

Kentucky father charged with reckless homicide in toddler’s death

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Kentucky father has been indicted on a reckless homicide charge in the fatal shooting of his 2-year-old son.

News

Lexington hits another one-day high in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Garrett Wymer
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 116 new COVID-19 cases from Monday.

State

Kentucky teachers start online tutoring institute

Updated: 8 hours ago
The organization offers several different services for K-12 and pre-school students, including monthly and weekly plans.

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Front brings more storms

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
After waiting and watching for several days, we are now about to finally get a cold front through Kentucky.