Advertisement

Police investigating deadly shooting in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a shooting in Lexington.

According to the Lexington Police Department, shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the 400-block of Speigle Street for a shooting.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 19-year-old Miguel Diaz.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by using a free P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

Lexington teacher offering webinar to help reduce stress before school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
With all the unknowns of the coming school year and the stress that comes with it, Marykay wants to equip her fellow educators with some social and emotional tools to make the transition a little easier through a free one-hour virtual workshop.

News

WATCH Lexington Church holds outdoor in-person service

Updated: 1 hours ago
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear has recommended churches should hold off on in-person services. One church in Lexington got creative to allow it's the congregation to gather while still socially distancing.

State

Ky. restaurant owners face uncertain future after latest Beshear order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Fewer patrons means less business for most.

Regional

Districts react to Beshear’s recommendation to wait until third week of August for in-person learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Some Kentucky school districts are amending their start dates following recommendations from education leaders and the governor.

Latest News

State

Months of delayed Ky. court cases will soon be able to go to trial

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky Supreme Court announced new guidelines for reopening courtrooms and what kind of trials could be held.

News

KHSAA pushes back start date for fall sports

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente and WKYT News Staff
Commissioner Julian Tackett said a couple of weeks ago they were still planning for fall sports. That was before the alarming rise of COVID-19 cases here in Kentucky.

State

Kentucky father charged with reckless homicide in toddler’s death

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Kentucky father has been indicted on a reckless homicide charge in the fatal shooting of his 2-year-old son.

News

Lexington hits another one-day high in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Garrett Wymer
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 116 new COVID-19 cases from Monday.

State

Kentucky teachers start online tutoring institute

Updated: 8 hours ago
The organization offers several different services for K-12 and pre-school students, including monthly and weekly plans.

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Front brings more storms

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
After waiting and watching for several days, we are now about to finally get a cold front through Kentucky.