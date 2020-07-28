Police investigating deadly shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a shooting in Lexington.

According to the Lexington Police Department, shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the 400-block of Speigle Street for a shooting.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 19-year-old Miguel Diaz.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by using a free P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

