Police: Man in hospital after Lexington shooting

(WDBJ)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say one person is in the hospital tonight after a shooting.

Police were called out to Speigle Street off West High Street just after 7 p.m. They say a man was shot and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are still trying to figure out all of the details right now, but they said the situation was related to a car that had damage on Speigle Street.

