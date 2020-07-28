Police: Man in hospital after Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say one person is in the hospital tonight after a shooting.

Police were called out to Speigle Street off West High Street just after 7 p.m. They say a man was shot and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are still trying to figure out all of the details right now, but they said the situation was related to a car that had damage on Speigle Street.

