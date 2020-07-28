Advertisement

Two taken to hospital after shooting at Lexington gas station

Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Lexington. Police say it happened Tuesday afternoon at the Thornton’s at the intersection of Broadway and Loudon.
Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Lexington. Police say it happened Tuesday afternoon at the Thornton's at the intersection of Broadway and Loudon.
By Shelby Smithson
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Lexington.

Police say it happened Tuesday afternoon at the Thornton’s at the intersection of Broadway and Loudon.

According to police, an officer was already at the gas station when an argument started between a man and a woman. When the officer went outside to check it out, shots were fired.

The man and woman were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. No word on their condition now.

Police say they are still investigating, but they do not believe the officer fired a weapon.

“Right now, we believe the officer came out just trying to give commands to the male subject to put his weapon away,” said Sgt. Donnell Gordon. “But at this time, like I said, everything else is still under investigation.”

Police believe the two people taken to the hospital are the only ones involved in the shooting and they are not looking for any additional suspects right now.

WKYT News at 5:30 PM