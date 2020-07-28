Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 532 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a briefing Tuesday afternoon on COVID-19 cases in the state.

Gov. Beshear announced 532 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 28,126 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 5.08 percent positivity rate. That’s the first time in four days that the state’s positivity rate has gone down.

Among the new cases reported Tuesday were 21 children under the age of five.

The governor also announced 10 new deaths, bringing the state total to 719.

There are currently 584 people hospitalized for COVID-19, 115 people in the ICU, and at least 7,470 people have recovered.

In addition to the mask mandate and social gathering order that was put in place last week, the governor officially announced Monday the closing of bars for two weeks and a 25 percent capacity limit for restaurants.

The governor said Tuesday his expectation is that capacities will be able to increase for restaurants. He also said he anticipates the mask mandate will need to be prolonged.

