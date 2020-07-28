Gov. Beshear reports 532 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a briefing Tuesday afternoon on COVID-19 cases in the state.

Gov. Beshear announced 532 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 28,126 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 5.08 percent positivity rate. That’s the first time in four days that the state’s positivity rate has gone down.

Among the new cases reported Tuesday were 21 children under the age of five.

The governor also announced 10 new deaths, bringing the state total to 719.

There are currently 584 people hospitalized for COVID-19, 115 people in the ICU, and at least 7,470 people have recovered.

In addition to the mask mandate and social gathering order that was put in place last week, the governor officially announced Monday the closing of bars for two weeks and a 25 percent capacity limit for restaurants.

The governor said Tuesday his expectation is that capacities will be able to increase for restaurants. He also said he anticipates the mask mandate will need to be prolonged.

“We don’t get to take breaks and we can not travel in these areas.” @GovAndyBeshear continues to push people to cancel their plans to these hotspots. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/BMIdW9SqAW — Nick Oliver (@WKYTNick) July 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserve