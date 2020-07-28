Advertisement

WEDCO Health Department warns of COVID cases tied to camps

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Travel to certain states has been discouraged by Governor Andy Beshear, but it’s not just family vacation that’s risky.

This is the time of year many families send their children off to summer camp, but a local health expert says they should think twice before doing so.

Campers go play with friends under the same roof, eat in the same dining halls and playing contact sports and other games. WEDCO District Health Department Director Dr. Crystal Miller says sending your child to sleep-away camp increases their risk of exposure for COVID-19.

She says in her district, several active cases are directly linked to a church camp in Ohio.

Dr. Miller explained that some people related to individuals that went to camp went on to test positive for the virus. She says health experts know that social gatherings are where the virus spreads the most.

“I think it’s important if you are going to attend any event, that you are knowledgable about the camp’s protocols,” Dr. Miller said. “What are you doing for prevention measures to COVID-19? What kinds of things are place? How are they eating? If it’s an overnight, how are they sleeping?”

Dr. Miller suggests children with a wide social network should get tested frequently, around one time per month.

She also noted her district has seen a higher case load each week since June 1 than she did between March and May.

