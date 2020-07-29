Advertisement

Are labs being overwhelmed by the increasing number of COVID-19 tests?

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - More COVID-19 testing is taking place, but is it too much for the labs to handle?

That’s a question being asked because people are telling us they are having to wait sometimes more than a week to get their test results back.

Diane Miller, the director of the Lincoln County Health Department, told us that the average wait time for COVID-19 test results is three to nine days. And sometimes a person could nearly be over the symptoms before they even receive confirmation they have it. Or, what if they get a finally do a get a negative test and in the in-between time they contract the virus?

These are all questions and concerns about the backlog.

Miller says people are getting tested and could wait as little as three days but sometimes it takes seven to nine days to get tested.

“We need to do the contact tracing, just as soon as possible, so that we can make sure we are quarantining those individuals that need to be quarantined,” Miller said.

We have also heard that this is a problem in the Lexington area.

And another issue some people are having is being refused a test because they didn’t have symptoms. Miller told us that anyone should be able to get a test, regardless of the reason.

Miller also says it is very important to still get tested to perform contract tracing to find all the people the positive case had contact with.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Kentucky unemployment system breached for 2nd time in three months

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
This is actually the second time the system’s been breached in the last three months.

Lexington

Drive-thru job fair being held in Lexington

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
It’s a drive-through job fair, definitely safer than a normal kind of job fair during this day and age, especially when you’re looking to attract 100′s of employees.

Lexington

UK updates fall semester COVID-19 plans, adding contact tracing team

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
The University of Kentucky is finalizing plans to keep students, faculty, and staff safe when they return to campus.

State

Interactive | School start dates around Kentucky

Updated: 1 hours ago
Here’s an interactive look at the starting dates of Kentucky’s schools, county-by-county.

Latest News

News

Health dept. reports 54 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington; total passes 3K

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Garrett Wymer
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 54 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday.

News

Kentucky city hires social workers instead of more officers

Updated: 5 hours ago
Officials believe the results in Alexandria could be replicated in larger cities like Louisville, where officers respond to calls involving mental health, domestic disturbances, and homelessness an average of once every 10 minutes.

News

Paige Johnson’s family thankful after suspect arrested: ‘She’s not out there alone anymore’

Updated: 5 hours ago
A man has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of a Northern Kentucky teenager who was last seen in 2010.

First Alert Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Brief break before the soakers return

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Many of us will experience mainly dry time today. Heavy rain will be back tomorrow!

State

Kentucky city names 22-year veteran to be new police chief

Updated: 6 hours ago
The new chief succeeds Chief Doug Hawkins, who is stepping down this week.