Are labs being overwhelmed by the increasing number of COVID-19 tests?

LINCOLN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - More COVID-19 testing is taking place, but is it too much for the labs to handle?

That’s a question being asked because people are telling us they are having to wait sometimes more than a week to get their test results back.

Diane Miller, the director of the Lincoln County Health Department, told us that the average wait time for COVID-19 test results is three to nine days. And sometimes a person could nearly be over the symptoms before they even receive confirmation they have it. Or, what if they get a finally do a get a negative test and in the in-between time they contract the virus?

These are all questions and concerns about the backlog.

Some people are having to wait 3-9 days to get covid 19 test results back. Lincoln County health dept officials say with more people being tested, there’ a back log at the labs. More at 1230 and later @WKYT pic.twitter.com/NQ5kUYHrwK — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) July 29, 2020

Miller says people are getting tested and could wait as little as three days but sometimes it takes seven to nine days to get tested.

“We need to do the contact tracing, just as soon as possible, so that we can make sure we are quarantining those individuals that need to be quarantined,” Miller said.

We have also heard that this is a problem in the Lexington area.

And another issue some people are having is being refused a test because they didn’t have symptoms. Miller told us that anyone should be able to get a test, regardless of the reason.

Miller also says it is very important to still get tested to perform contract tracing to find all the people the positive case had contact with.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.