Breweries able to remain open and optimistic about future

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) -- Bars across the state have shut their doors for two weeks, following orders from the Governor. However, some breweries remain open and grateful for the opportunity.

The Abettor Brewing Company in Winchester is just one taking advantage of the open sign remaining on.

The Governor says breweries are considered venues since they sell what they make. Bars generally sell what they have sent-in. Breweries will be required to fall in line with the same capacity mandate of restaurants at 25%. Some bars have started selling foods to qualify as a restaurant and in turn able to stay open.

Tyler Montgomery, the owner of Abettor Brewing Company, says 2020 has not been easy but it will make his business stronger in the end.

"We could have never foreseen we would have to do this," said Montgomery. "We thought the hardest thing would be making the beer and getting people to come inside and taste our beer. Now we have to go through different guidelines and every business has to overcome something so if we can overcome this and come out on the other side, there's nothing that can hold us back."

Abettor Brewing Company can only allow 16 people inside with the latest mandate but can allow the full capacity in the outside seating areas -- as long as guests remain socially distanced. Masks have been also required when walking around the brewery and ordering a drink.

