Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rounds Of Heavy Rain Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a very wet pattern taking shape across Kentucky and surrounding areas over the next few days. Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are ready to rumble across the region, bringing a high water threat and much cooler temps through early August.

Let’s begin with today’s weather and roll forward. We continue to see a scattering of showers and storms across the southern half of the state. A few may be strong and put down heavy rains. Farther north, things are better in terms of the sky with seasonal summer temps.

We are tracking multiple systems in the coming days. The first arrives late tonight and goes through early Friday and may dump a general 1″-3″ of rain for many, with locally higher amounts. Another system then follows that up later Friday into the start of the weekend.

Local flooding and flash flooding is certainly possible during this time.

Temps will be average much cooler than normal, especially afternoon highs under the clouds and rain.

Another rain-maker is likely to impact our weather into the first part of next week.

