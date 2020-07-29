Advertisement

First virtual town hall for Commission for Racial Justice and Equality tackles two subcommittee topics

Tuesday's town hall covered the Racial Equity and Education and Economic Opportunity subcommittees.
Tuesday's town hall covered the Racial Equity and Education and Economic Opportunity subcommittees.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There were two subcommittees addressed in the first virtual town hall for Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton's Commission for Racial Justice and Equality, those included Racial Equity and Education and Economic Opportunity.

Members from the subcommittees talked about barriers they’ve been identifying in both. Whether it was cultural competency, poverty, or technological gaps, they agreed each barrier has to be tackled at every level.

“I think we need everybody in the fight,” member Devine Carama said. “While we are working to change policy and are working to change things from the top down, there’s a lot of work, a lot of service that we can do from the ground up.”

Many members said that starts with education, not just the curriculum in schools, but also the conversations that are happening in households.

“Once the emotion is gone, a lot of young people kind of lose that energy because they don’t have the information, they know that their parents, grandparents, and great grandparents are broke, but they don’t know why,” Carama said. “They don’t know the complexities of the issues that they’re even fighting for, so I think it’s up to those of us that do understand what is going on to pass that buck down to our young people so they’re informed because that’s what will sustain their energy.”

It's a way to turn temporary protests into sustained policy changes.

The committees still have a ways to go before submitting their final recommendations to the mayor, but members are hoping these town halls are a good look at the path they’re taking to get there.

The next town hall will be this Thursday focusing on Health Disparities, and the final town hall will be next Tuesday tackling Housing, Gentrification, and Law Enforcement.

