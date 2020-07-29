Advertisement

Health dept. reports 54 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington; total passes 3K

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 54 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday.
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 54 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff and Garrett Wymer
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 54 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,026.

No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus is at 45.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 100 cases, July 23
  • 83 cases, July 9
  • 69 cases, July 15 and July 19
  • 65 cases, July 10
  • 62 cases, July 6
  • 61 cases July 21
  • 58 cases, July 13
  • 56 cases, July 11
  • 54 cases, July 28

According to the health dept., reasons for the steady increase in cases include increased physical interaction in public places, family groupings, work exposures, and clusters in long term care facilities.

They say we have been experiencing a rise in cases in Lexington since mid-May and it shows no sign of slowing.

“As this spreads and as we go further into the year, with more places opening, schools returning, college campuses resuming classes - the outlook is unknown,” said LCFHD spokesperson Kevin Hall. “We need people to be aware of it. The more we can do right now, the better off we’re going to be a month, two months, four months, a year down the road.”

Health officials say their case investigations are showing people who report going to public businesses while infectious. They say people are also contagious at the start of their illness, including 1-2 days before symptoms begin, meaning it can be spread without any symptoms being shown.

They say people need to stay home if you are sick to avoid spreading COVID-19 to others.

Travel to areas with higher case numbers of COVID-19 has also been identified as a likely source of infection for some Lexington cases.

The state health department has issued an advisory for travelers to Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Nevada, Puerto Rico, South Carolina and Texas, recommending that they self-quarantine for 14 days after last leaving these locations.

Health officials say unless people take action to protect themselves and their loved ones, Lexington will likely continue to have more cases, leading to potential limitations in the capacity of our healthcare delivery system to take care of our sickest patients.

The current official state totals are 28,126 cases and 719 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky city hires social workers instead of more officers

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officials believe the results in Alexandria could be replicated in larger cities like Louisville, where officers respond to calls involving mental health, domestic disturbances, and homelessness an average of once every 10 minutes.

News

Paige Johnson’s family thankful after suspect arrested: ‘She’s not out there alone anymore’

Updated: 2 hours ago
A man has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of a Northern Kentucky teenager who was last seen in 2010.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 2 hours ago

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Brief break before the soakers return

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Many of us will experience mainly dry time today. Heavy rain will be back tomorrow!

Latest News

State

Kentucky city names 22-year veteran to be new police chief

Updated: 3 hours ago
The new chief succeeds Chief Doug Hawkins, who is stepping down this week.

News

WATCH | First virtual town hall for Commission for Racial Justice and Equality tackles two subcommittee topics

Updated: 10 hours ago
First virtual town hall for Commission for Racial Justice and Equality tackles two subcommittee topics

News

WATCH | Breweries able to remain open and optimistic about future

Updated: 10 hours ago
Bars across the state have shut their doors for two weeks, following orders from the Governor. However, some breweries remain open.

News

WATCH | WEDCO Health Department warns of COVID cases tied to camps

Updated: 10 hours ago
This is the time of year many families send their children off to summer camp, but a local health expert says they should think twice before doing so.

News

Breweries able to remain open and optimistic about future

Updated: 11 hours ago
Bars across the state have shut their doors for two weeks, following orders from the Governor. However, some breweries remain open and grateful for the opportunity.

News

Sheriff: Woman arrested in connection to Pulaski Co. shooting

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says a Somerset woman was arrested Monday night after being involved in a shooting.