Health dept. warns members of Whitley Co. church they may have been exposed to virus

WHITLEY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Health officials in Whitley County are warning some church-goers that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The health department issued the notice to anyone who attended Sunday services at Saxton Baptist Church in Williamsburg.

Officials say the warning “out of an abundance of caution.”

Anyone who thinks they may be at risk is asked to self-quarantine and contact the health department.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.