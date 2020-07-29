Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Brief break before the soakers return

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many of us will experience mainly dry time today. Heavy rain will be back tomorrow!

The frontal boundary that we have talked about since last week has finally made it through the region. Folks in southern Kentucky have a better chance to see rain than the rest of us. Those areas will be closer to the stalled out front.

Our old front will begin to lift back to the north. As it does, it will set up a path in the atmosphere for rounds of showers & storms to travel along. This keeps rain rolling through Kentucky while that boundary is here. I think we could see a few inches of total rainfall by the time this ends.

It will take another wave of energy to bring the front completely through Kentucky. This will probably show up late this weekend or early next week. You might even see highs running in the 70s by early next week.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.