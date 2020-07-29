Kentucky city names 22-year veteran to be new police chief

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky city has named one of its own to succeed a retiring police chief.

The Daily News reports that Bowling Green Deputy Police Chief Lt. Col. Michael Delaney won approval from city commissioners on Tuesday. Delaney has been with the department 22 years. He succeeds Chief Doug Hawkins, who is stepping down this week.

After the commissioners’ unanimous vote, Hawkins pinned the chief’s badge on Delaney’s uniform.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)