KSP: Child’s body found in small Trigg County pond

CADIZ, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating after a small child was found in a body of water in Trigg County.

KSP says they received a call around 11 a.m. Tuesday from Trigg County Dispatch regarding the discovery of a body in a small body of water behind a home on Woodland Drive near Cadiz.

KSP’s initial investigation shows at some point during the morning, a small child walked away from a home and was later located by a neighbor in a small pond near the home.

According to KSP, Trigg County Coroner pronounced the child deceased at the scene.

The Trigg County Coroner says the death appears to be accidental in nature and no foul play is suspected. An examination on the body is scheduled for Tuesday morning at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville, Ky.

