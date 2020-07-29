Advertisement

KSP: Laurel County man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

(Photo: Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police’s Electronic Crime Branch says it has arrested 30-year-old Nicholas D. Lucas on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Lucas was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Investigation, which KSP began after discovering Lucas uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in a search warrant being executed at a motel in London, Tuesday, which led to the discovery of equipment used in the crime. The equipment was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination and the investigation is ongoing.

Lucas is currently charged with 20 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and five counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. Lucas is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

