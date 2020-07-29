Advertisement

Laurel Sheriff’s Office investigating roadside shooting

The Laurel Sheriff's Office is investigating a roadside shooting.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Laurel Sheriff’s Office is investigating a roadside shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff says the shooting was reported around 3:32 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say when they arrived at the scene they found two vehicles, a pickup truck and an SUV, along Hanes Baker Road off US 25 around 10 miles south of London. They say they also located a gunshot victim there who had been shot multiple times.

The sheriff says the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

