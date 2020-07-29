Man accused of killing his girlfriend in Lexington
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is charged with the murder of his girlfriend.
Lexington police say James Aubrey killed his girlfriend, 57-year-old Karen Rae Greenup.
Police were called to a home on Warwick Court Monday for a welfare check. We’re told officers found Greenup dead from an apparent assault.
Aubrey is charged with murder, tampering with evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
