Scott County Schools prepare safety measures for bus riders

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - School districts are busy preparing the inside of their classrooms for when students return, but the way students get to campus is another challenge.

The Scott County School District plans on keeping all 80 of its routes.

They expect the majority of students who rode the bus before to ride it again. Scott County Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub says new guidelines are designed to protect the drivers and the riders.

The seat behind the driver will stay open, everyone must wear a mask on board, the buses will be loaded from the back to the font, seats are assigned and children from the same household are asked to sit together.

Dr. Hub does admit there’s only so much students can do to spread out on a school bus.

“There’s no way for us to social distance on a school bus, and there’s no way for one child per seat on a bus with 80 routes and with 50 percent of our students coming back to school on buses in person, they’re still going to be incidents where children are seating two per seat for sure,” Dr. Hub said.

Dr. Hub says some routes will have fewer children and fewer stops when school starts back up again.

