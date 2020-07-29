Advertisement

Sheriff: Woman arrested in connection to Pulaski Co. shooting

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman involved in a shooting Monday night.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says a Somerset woman was arrested Monday night after being involved in a shooting.

The sheriff says deputies were dispached around 8:35 Monday night to 85 South Deerfield Court for a report of a domestic dispute that resulted in a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

When the deputy arrived, 49-year-old Denver Miller was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The sheriff says their investigation indicated that 46-year-old Nancy Rainwater and the man were involved in a domestic dispute at the home. According to the sheriff’s office, the dispute escalated and several rocks/bricks had been thrown by both people.

The sheriff says Rainwater began to drive away from the scene and after a short distance, she backed up the car and fired two shots at Miller striking him once in the abdomen. They say she then sped off from the scene.

Deputies were able to locate Rainwater within an hour. The sheriff’s office says she was charged with first degree assault, first degree domestic violence and first degree wanton endangerment.

Miller was treated at the scene by Pulaski County EMS personnel and transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

