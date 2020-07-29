The Breakdown on the urgent need for plasma donations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Coronavirus has increased the need for plasma donations. Why is the need so urgent, and how important is plasma to health care? Tonight at 6:30 on The CW Lexington a live discussion with Mandy Brajuha of the Kentucky Blood Center. We will also talk about the need for more recovered Covid19 patients to join the blood center registry. To register to donate go to https://kybloodcenter.org/convalescent-plasma-donation/

