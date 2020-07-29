UK updates fall semester COVID-19 plans, adding contact tracing team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is finalizing plans to keep students, faculty, and staff safe when they return to campus.

That involves screening for COVID-19, sanitizing buildings, and rearranging spaces. The university is also now forming a team of health professionals to conduct contact tracing.

As you know, the university recently announced plans to test up to 30,000 students returning this fall. They’ll be tested at five different sites on campus.

UK president Dr. Eli Capilouto sent out an email Tuesday saying a team of public health experts and professionals will also conduct contact tracing.

“This team throughout the semester will connect the campus community with health resources and other necessary support even as we roll out our plans for testing,” Capilouto said.

The university is also planning to provide PPE for all students, faculty, and staff. Officials say classrooms and other spaces will undergo deep cleaning. Spaces are also being reconfigured to accommodate physical distancing.

Dr. Capilouto says plans are still being worked out on how to safely welcome students to campus.

The UK fall semester starts August 17.

