Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Flash Flood Watch

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a WKYT First Alert Weather Day.

A Flash Flood Watch is out for much of the region into Friday. Rounds of showers and thunderstorms continue to push across the region. This is a trend that takes us through tonight and Friday. A general 1″-3″ of rain will be possible.

More rounds of showers and storms will then kick in over the weekend as two more systems rumble our way. This could bring another chance for local high water issues.

Showers and storms will be around into the first part of next week as a deep trough dives into the eastern part of the country.

Temps will run below normal during this time.

