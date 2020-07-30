Advertisement

Fmr. Ky. unemployment director says system was overwhelmed; he was scapegoated

Muncie McNamara was director of Kentucky’s unemployment office from January to early May. He said he was fired without cause and told lawmakers of numerous problems he witnessed at that helm.
Muncie McNamara was director of Kentucky’s unemployment office from January to early May. He said he was fired without cause and told lawmakers of numerous problems he witnessed at that helm.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The former director of Kentucky’s unemployment insurance program testified before state lawmakers Thursday morning.

Muncie McNamara was let go in May after being named director in January. He told an interim committee of lawmakers of numerous problems during a flood of claims when thousands lost their jobs in March.

McNamara said he was fired without cause and told lawmakers of numerous problems he witnessed at that helm.

RELATED: Kentucky unemployment system breached for 2nd time in three months

McNamara says it was messy, emotional and chaotic in mid-March when the state shut down businesses and tens of thousands of people lost jobs resulting in the unemployment system quickly being overwhelmed.

He said had there been more time to plan, a lot of the problems would not have happened and a lot of the mess could have been avoided.

“It was impossible to both make the necessary changes and to proceed and process the new claims,” McNamara said. “At the same time, the pressure from the Governor’s office was growing.”

The meeting ended in controversy with some Democratic lawmakers yelling out they wanted to ask questions or speak out.

“I’m not going to sit around and allow this suppression and no voice to continue,” said Al Gentry, D-Louisville.

Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President Ashli Watts spoke virtually during the meeting, saying Kentucky needs to find a way to shore up the $900 million loan Governor Beshear used to shore up the unemployment insurance trust fund.

Without help, it could result in a major tax increase in businesses.

McNamara also told lawmakers he believes he was scapegoated and fired in retaliation.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health dept. reports 49 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Garrett Wymer
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

Lexington

More arrests expected in deadly Lexington shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
According to the Lexington Police Department, shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the 400-block of Speigle Street for a shooting.

News

Report: SEC AD’s approve 10 league-only games as ACC allows nonconference matchups

Updated: 4 hours ago
For the Power Five conferences, getting a plan for football together this week could be critical to the practicality of a 2020 season as the NCAA Board of Governors is set to meet on Aug. 4.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rounds of rain set to increase

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Today is a big turning point for us. We are about to enter a very wet run in the world of weather.

State

Kentucky unemployment system breached for 2nd time in three months

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
This is actually the second time the system’s been breached in the last three months.

Sports

King Guillermo arrives at Churchill Downs

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
He is currently ranked No. 6 on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 90 points.

News

Sheriff: One dead in Laurel County roadside shooting

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Laurel Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly roadside shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Sports

Moustakas, Senzel homer in return, Reds beat Cubs 12-7

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By JOE KAY
Nick Castellanos added a grand slam, and the Cincinnati Reds ended a four-game losing streak.

News

Lexington doctor believes telehealth services will remain important part of healthcare after pandemic is over

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Telehealth services have been a part of healthcare for years, but the COVID-19 pandemic really highlights their benefits.