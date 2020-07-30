Group raises money, present $600 tip to Lexington server

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington server got a tip she won’t forget.

This act of kindness stated with a post on Facebook and a little more than a day later dozens of people had pitched in hundreds of dollars to help out someone they’ve never met.

Jaime Priode says the Facebook post she put up asking for donations was inspired by a similar act of kindness she saw on Instagram.

Guys! Who doesn’t need some amazing positivity in their lives right now?! WE ALL DO! 👏 Let’s make a change in someone’s... Posted by Jaime Priode on Saturday, July 25, 2020

“I couldn’t believe the contributions people were making. I couldn’t believe that people I didn’t even know were sending me money,” said Priode.

Priode and her friends hoped to raise $500. They surpassed that by $100.

On Wednesday night they went to Agave and Rye at the Fayette Mall and left a $600 tip for their server.

For those that have been following our #onedollarchallenge... We raised exactly $600! Yes, our goal was $500 but you... Posted by Jaime Priode on Thursday, July 30, 2020

Proide says they wanted to make sure that money went to someone working on the front lines during the pandemic.

“Just someone that was going to share that special moment in gratitude all at the same time. We all had tears, and we were all looking at each other and we were all just so surprised at the moment that we had been waiting for,” said Proide.

She says they do plan to do this again. She’s not sure of the exact schedule but her hope is that other people see this and plan events like this of their own.

Proide says the server is a college student who was preparing to go back to school at the University of Lousiville.

