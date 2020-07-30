Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rounds of rain set to increase

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Rounds of rain set to increase

Today is a big turning point for us. We are about to enter a very wet run in the world of weather.

Our frontal boundary is hanging out with us again today. The big difference here will be a wave of energy that will roll across Kentucky. I expect showers & thunderstorms to increase from west to east. Some of these have the potential to bring very heavy rain at times.

These waves will be one after the other. By the time it all comes to an end, we could see a few inches of total rainfall. It could lead to some high-water issues.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

